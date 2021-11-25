eee gee: Bad Person

“Bad Person” by Danish artist eee gee (aka Emma Granvkist) is an indie-pop song that, through multiple perspectives, tells a story of what it means to have done wrong. The song is “an anthem for all the ones that have experienced getting manipulated, gaslighted or stepped on,” the singer says. These heavier themes, however, do not weigh down the track. Between the artist’s floaty, alto vocals and folk-tinged percussion, the single remains buoyant, captured nimbly by an accompanying video, starring Zaina Miucci and Mia Dillon and directed by Sam Guest and Julia Baylis.