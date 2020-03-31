GLAAD’s #TransLoveStories Portraits for Transgender Day of Visibility

Today, 31 March, marks the 10th annual Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV), observed worldwide to celebrate trans people everywhere. Representation is vital, always, and especially when it portrays trans individuals finding and sharing love. To honor the occasion, GLAAD is highlighting relationships in the trans community through their #TransLoveStories campaign. NYC-based photographer Landyn Pan captured tender moments through heartwarming couples portraits. GLAAD and Instagram will roll out these IGTV videos and photos in the week following TDOV. Head over to GLAAD to learn more, or to their Instagram page.

Via glaad.org Posted on