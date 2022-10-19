Wilco: A Lifetime to Find

Accompanying the announcement that Wilco will release their 12th album, Cruel Country, on CD as well as a double-LP this coming January, the beloved alt-rock act debuted an official music video for their single “A Lifetime to Find.” Cruel Country, released in May 2022, is the band’s “first country music album,” according to frontman Jeff Tweedy. It’s a statement that touches upon more than genre, as the contents delve into the state of the US today. Further, listening to the 21-track, 80-minute masterpiece, it’s evident that the instrumentals are those only Wilco can craft. The humorous video for “A Lifetime to Find” was shot at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts (which hosts the band’s Solid Sound Festival) and features the band alongside an array of unexpected characters—including a puppet.