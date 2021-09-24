Hyd: Skin 2 Skin

“Skin 2 Skin” is a song “for the ponies of the world,” says Hayden Dunham in a statement about her electric new single, released under the moniker Hyd. The song, the interdisciplinary artist continues, “asserts that you get to be in your body on your own terms.” Produced and co-written by Caroline Polachek, the track’s breathy ASMR, electro-pop melodies and evocative lyrical imagery amount to an anthem of radical self-empowerment, promising that Hyd’s forthcoming EP (out 5 November) about cultivating queer relationships will be just as thrilling and tectonic.