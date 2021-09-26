Scroll down to see more content

Hyd: Skin 2 Skin

“Skin 2 Skin” is a song “for the ponies of the world,” says Hayden Dunham in a statement about her electric new single, released under the moniker Hyd. The song, the interdisciplinary artist continues, “asserts that you get to be in your body on your own terms.” Produced and co-written by Caroline Polachek, the track’s breathy ASMR, electro-pop melodies and evocative lyrical imagery amount to an anthem of radical self-empowerment, promising that Hyd’s forthcoming EP (out 5 November) about cultivating queer relationships will be just as thrilling and tectonic.

Cruza: Groove Therapy

Orlando-based three-piece Cruza (Adam Kain, Charity Joy Brown and AJ Roth) combines R&B, psych and rock on the chopped and screwed “Groove Therapy.” The tune features soulful, slightly raspy vocals by Kain that work perfectly with the languid, woozy beat.

Silas Short: ROOMS

From soulful Chicago-based singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Silas Short, the track “ROOMS” infuses an undercurrent of classic R&B with beautiful contemporary nuance and gentle alt-music influence. It’s the third single released from his forthcoming debut EP, Drawing, out 1 October on Stones Throw Records. In the official music video, director Ross Harris captures Short in his creative element.

Jus + Georgia Anne Muldrow: Ease

Musician and producer Jus teamed up with singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Georgia Anne Muldrow for the lovely, slow-burning track, “Else.” Released on Melbourne-based Inner Tribe Records, the jazzy, languid jam feels free-styled, but the arrangement and production are polished.

<a href="https://innertriberecords.bandcamp.com/album/else-feat-georgia-anne-muldrow" onClick="recordOutboundLink(this, 'Linkout', 'https://innertriberecords.bandcamp.com/album/else-feat-georgia-anne-muldrow'); return true;">Else (feat. Georgia Anne Muldrow) by Jus.</a>

Dijon: Many Times

“Many Times” by Dijon “recreates the intense energy of the recording process,” the LA-based artist says in a statement. Sonically, this translates to a single reminiscent of a jam session, from converging guitar tracks to Dijon’s urgent vocals and a jazzy piano bridge. The action-packed nature of the song is manifested through the music video’s experimental point of view, which puts viewers over the shoulder of a passionate and jerky Dijon as he records with friends. The video, directed by Jack Karaszewski, flashes the lyrics haphazardly across the scene, capturing the dichotomy of Dijon’s newest release: chaotic yet harmonious.

Rosa Linn + Kiiara: KING

The compelling debut track from 21-year-old Vanadzor, Armenia-based recording artist Rosa Linn, “KING,” finds the pop talent collaborating with renowned singer-songwriter Kiiara. “I want my music to have a message and as soon as I wrote ‘KING,’ I knew it had to be my first release,” Linn says in a statement. “It addresses the political undertones between Russia and America and I’m thankful to have Kiiara share her/the American perspective of what fame is like.” The release, which includes parts sung in Russian and English, is the first from the new music label Nvak Collective—which focuses on underrepresented voices globally.

