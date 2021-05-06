Hypnotic Brass Ensemble feat. Moses Sumney: Soon It Will Be Fire

In honor of their 25th anniversary, record label Jagjaguwar continues to release special tracks, exceptional covers and unexpected collaborations that speak to their storied history. The latest release, “Soon It Will Be Fire,” pairs the Chicago-based eight-piece Hypnotic Brass Ensemble with singer-songwriter Moses Sumney for a rendition of the lead track off of Richard Youngs’ iconic three-track, 37-minute album Sapphie. For more than nine minutes, Sumney’s vocals mesmerize listeners over the impeccable, slow-burning orchestration.