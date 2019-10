Reminiscent of bygone ballads, Norway-born Jakob Ogawa’s “April” toys with loneliness, even relishing in it along the way. Uplifting piano and buoyant synths contribute to the song, while Ogawa’s vocals are warm and soulful and ultimately the track is playful, as a childlike choir chimes in on the chorus. “Sometimes I’m all alone, even when I hold your hand,” he sings, between carousel-like piano solo—and just before the video’s Bigfoot character sands a surfboard all alone.