The follow-up to Jenevieve’s debut track “Medallion,” the breezy “Baby Powder” incorporates plenty of influences—from ’80s and ’90s R&B to neo-soul, funk and disco. The song samples prolific Japanese singer/songwriter Anri’s “Last Summer Breeze” from 1982’s Heaven Beach and emulates its mellow but sultry vibe. With production by Jean Benz, this groove-laden and enthralling tune bodes well for Jenevieve’s future releases.