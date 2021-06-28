Kandle: When It Hurts

Vancouver-based recording artist Kandle (aka Kandle Osborne) mesmerizes with “When It Hurts,” an eerie, exquisite single and a dreamlike music video that nod to the work of David Lynch. “Every time I write a song I see images, colours and narratives play out in my head,” Osborne says in a statement. “Having the ability to express my music visually is paramount for me.” Brandon William Fletcher directed the video, which “miraculously brings each nuanced lyric and broad spectrum narrative to life—the perfect marriage of mood and melody,” Osborne adds. The enrapturing track is the fifth to be released from Osborne’s latest full-length album, Set The Fire.