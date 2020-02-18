King Krule: Cellular

Well-known for his rap-sung dystopian, surf-rock tunes, King Krule (aka Archy Ivan Marshall) released a new single that doesn’t deviate from his signature style but offers something undeniably different too. Within, there are moments of expansion and ascension. Krule doesn’t make his vocal presence known until the one-minute mark, when he drops his anticipated cadence. The accompanying visual treatment, animated and directed by Jamie Wolfe, lends to the psych- and jazz-influenced indie rock feel.