With an alt-country atmosphere and a gentle electronic undercurrent, “Midnight Gale” is the debut single of duo Kóboykex (tenured Faroese recording artists Sigmund Zachariassen and Heiðrik á Heygum). A lyrical look at lonely fisherman, the track upends traditional country music narratives. á Heygum directed and edited the music video, which furthers their subversive twist to the popular genre.