Kylie Minogue: Say Something

Following 2018’s country-inflected Golden, Australian dance-pop singer Kylie Minogue announces her 15th studio album, DISCO—and from it, shares the lead single, “Say Something.” Written and recorded with frequent collaborators Richard “Biff” Stannard and Ash Howes (and others) the bop debuted on BBC 2 where Minogue said, “It’s like a galactic disco. I think this song is about all of our eternal quests for love and the searching and the knowing there’s someone out there.” With whispers, soaring synths, a squiggly riff and a lofty choir-led climax, this banger feels delightfully sparkly and grandiose—in a very Minogue manner.