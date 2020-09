French psych-pop band La Femme returns with a new single, “Paradigme,” full of larger-than-life horns, celebratory melodies and an ear-worm chorus. It’s their first release since 2016’s acclaimed LP, Mystére, and teases to an upcoming third album. The track debuts through a dazzling music video— directed by the band and Aymeric Bergada du Cadet, with support from Alma Jodorowsky—which weaves in secret references and converges upon a cliffhanger conclusion.