Moodoïd + Stephanie Lange (of Saâda Bonaire): Puissance Femme

French indie-pop act Moodoïd (aka Pablo Padovani) taps Stephanie Lange of iconic ’80s German duo/concept band Saâda Bonaire for “Puissance Femme.” Both the track (which celebrates the power of women) and its music video (directed by Padovani and shot at night in the fog of Bremen, Germany), embrace a dreamlike, 1980s film noir aesthetic. Padovani reached out to Saâda Bonaire via email for the collaboration. Though the resulting output basks in nostalgia, a contemporary undercurrent enchants, too.