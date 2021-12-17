Lance Skiiiwalker feat. SiR: Peso

Chicago-based singer, rapper and producer Lance Skiiiwalker (aka Lance Howard) teams up with singer-songwriter and fellow producer SiR (aka Sir Darryl Farris) for “Peso,” a languid, dreamy R&B tune that samples Tupac’s “Do For Love” from 1997’s R U Still Down? (Remember Me). The song—from Howard’s recently released EP, Chapter 2: Internal Shine—is more than an ode to making money, it’s about spending time alone, introspection and contemplation. “I’ve always made music to inspire people to live life with curiosity, joy, and imagination,” he says in statement. “During the pandemic everyone has been forced to be alone more often, so it’s the perfect time to learn self growth and love. Stay introverted!”