Light Artist Anthony James To Transform London’s Oxford Street with 33 Million LED Light Installation

From 12 to 26 April, contemporary artist Anthony James will present the powerful public artwork “Constellations” on the exterior of the Flannels flagship store along London’s Oxford Street. The momentous three-story work incorporates 33 million LED lights within 36 8K digital canvases, which will morph into mesmerizing patterns. Presented by Opera Gallery and curated by W1 Curates, the massive installation is actually comprised of “multiple works made during the last year and a half that have not been able to be displayed publicly,” the artist explains in a statement. Read more at Secret London.

Image courtesy of Opera Gallery