Prolific Swedish four-piece, Little Dragon (Yukimi Nagano, Erik Bodin, Fredrik Wallin and Håkan Wirenstrand) has just released the lead single from their upcoming album, New Me, Same Us, set for release late March. Buoyant and infectious—with elements of funk, house and unconventional soul—”Hold On” blends genres and morphs into a sound that’s undoubtedly Little Dragon.