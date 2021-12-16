M83: My Tears Are Becoming A Sea

Accompanying the announcement of a 10th anniversary reissue of French electronic act M83’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Hurry Up We’re Dreaming, comes a new video for “My Tears Are Becoming A Sea,” which appeared on the iconic double EP. Directed by Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, the stunning visuals act as an origin story to the supernatural characters in the videos for “Midnight City,” “Reunion” and “Wait.” It’s a superhero origin story set to a cinematic soundscape only M83 is capable of producing.