Madison McFerrin: Hindsight

Madison McFerrin’s “Hindsight” begins as a seemingly simple piano ballad before her layered vocals and soft percussion (from Louis Cato) lead it into a textured, synth-speckled piece. Written, performed (except the aforementioned drums) and produced by McFerrin, the languid, reflective song is “a love letter to Bernie Sanders” that she composed in May. The overall message of the lyrics remains universal, and she explains, “It’s a song about heartbreak—wishing you could change the past, knowing you have to continue forward regardless.”