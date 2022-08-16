Mary Lattimore: Your Birthday At The Huntington

Composed for The Birdsong Project, an extensive musical endeavor helmed by producer Randall Poster that calls attention to the value of, and issues threatening, birds, “Your Birthday At The Huntington” finds acclaimed harpist Mary Lattimore channeling inspiration from the warbles of birds she overheard in LA’s Huntington Library and Gardens. For the accompanying music video, which was overseen by executive producer Rebecca Reagan, director Leila Jeffries filmed several species with a high-speed camera. She soundtracks their interactions with Lattimore’s exquisite instrumentals.