MEYY feat. Jelani Blackman: Rain

London-based, Belgian-born R&B artist MEYY teams up with British rapper, singer and songwriter Jelani Blackman on the mesmerizing “Rain.” The track languidly flows across four minutes, with smooth verses from Blackman and ethereal vocals by MEYY. The late-night tune appears on her Neon Angel EP. She says, “It’s about diving into a new love story after a break up as falling in love is way easier than going through the hurtful process of falling out of love… I was inspired by those contradictory feelings and thoughts: do you want to be with this person or do you just not want to be by yourself? I think the track, lyrically as well as musically, embodies that playfulness and subtle recklessness love has. Think escapism and (over) indulgence.”