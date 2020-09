A pre-pandemic live favorite from Belarusian post-punk trio Molchat Doma, “Ne Smeshno” (which loosely translates to “not funny”) now appears as a cryptic music video—complete with unexpected dance numbers and zombie-like characters. Both the track (which is drawn from the band’s forthcoming album, Monument) and the video feel yanked right out of the ’80s. That said, there’s something prescient to their presentation—and it’s danceable, too.

Image courtesy of KANAPLEV + LEYDIK