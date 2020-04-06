New York Academy of Art’s 2020 Tribeca Ball Online

One of the most cherished annual art community gatherings, New York Academy of Art’s Tribeca Ball acts as an introduction to hundreds of emerging artists, a platform to buy their work, and fundraiser for the entire institution. For 2020, the event moves online, now through the end of April with sales of art (that would have been on display in studios on site) once again directly benefiting the artists—continued corporate sponsor Van Cleef & Arpels gave NYAA a direct donation this year, for the same amount they would have spent presenting the Tribeca Ball. New art will be added to the site each week. NYAA’s student programming also continues, from MFA classes to critiques from art world icons and even drawing parties, through Zoom.

