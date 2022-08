Last month, NYC-based outfit Pretty Sick released “Human Condition”, a frenetic, grungy single from their upcoming debut album Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile (out 30 September). Today, the indie-rock band shares a mellower side with the LP’s second single “Black Tar.” Creeping forward on ’90s-leaning guitar riffs and dark lyrics about a toxic relationship, the track is a soft yet haunting listen.