Queer|Art’s $10,000 Grant for a Black Trans Woman Artist is Now Open

From Queer|Art—a New York non-profit that formed in 2009 to “support a generation of LGBTQ+ artists that lost mentors to the AIDS Crisis of the 1980s”—comes the Illuminations Grant, a $10,000 annual award given to a Black trans woman or trans femme visual artist. Applications are open from now until 12 June. The winner will also receive career development resources as a way to mitigate inequities within the art world. According to Aaryn Lang who helped found the award, “The Illuminations Grant not only highlights the lacking representation of Black trans women in the visual arts but also seeks to confront the systemic barriers that deny them artistic opportunities and a sustainable craft.” Qualifying applicants include painters, drawers, sculptures, ceramicists, printmakers, photographers, fiber artists and videographers. A panel of three judges—artist Jonathan Lyndon Chase, curator and author Kimberly Drew and performer and fashion illustrator Connie Fleming—will select one winner. Read more about applying at Hyperallergic or apply directly at Queer|Art.

Image of “Cats Cradle” (2020), by Glori Tuitt; courtesy of Queer|Art