quickly, quickly: Everything is Different (To Me)

Portland, Oregon-based quickly, quickly (aka Graham Jonson) wrote, produced and played almost everything on his forthcoming LP, The Long and Short of It, out on Ghostly International this August. The self-reflective, layered and almost meditative track “Everything is Different (To Me)” releases today with an official music video. It follows “Feel,” a refreshed introduction to Jonson’s sonic style and the way he seamlessly weaves together diverse influences.