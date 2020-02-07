Record-Setting NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth

Record-setting NASA astronaut Christina Koch has returned to her home planet after an incredible 328 days in orbit—the second-longest single trip into space by an American astronaut. During those 11 months among the stars, Koch took part in the first three all-woman spacewalks, “completed 5,248 orbits of the Earth and a journey of 139 million miles, roughly the equivalent of 291 trips to the moon and back.” Her mission will continue here on Earth though, as she will be observed and provide information pertaining to the effects on a woman during and after long-duration trips into the galaxy. Read more at NASA.

Via nasa.gov Posted on