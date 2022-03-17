Saba feat. Krayzie Bone: Come My Way

Rappers Saba and Krayzie Bone reunite for the track “Come My Way,” which appears on Saba’s latest album Few Good Things. The official music video flits back and forth between exterior shots of a sun-lit day and the interiors of a dark room, capturing the breezy buoyancy of the track as well as its realistic themes of poverty, grief and the endless toil that comes with it. Bolstered with idyllic reprises and poetic lyrics, “Come My Way,” which was produced by Daoud and daedaePIVOT, crafts a sanguine yet poignant listen.