With the single “New Skin,” English songwriter and recording artist Scott Matthews delivers a haunting return. The song is drawn from Matthews’ poetic seventh studio album, New Skin (out 14 May), composed of a dauntless swirl of ambient sounds, acoustic instruments, warped synths and electronic samples, all bound by evocative vocals. In the Damien Hyde-directed music video, Matthews embarks upon a moody night drive that matches the track’s tone.