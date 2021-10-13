Snail Mail: Ben Franklin

Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) is poised to release Valentine on 5 November and from it comes “Ben Franklin,” along with a Josh Coll-directed video. “I wanted to sonically and lyrically get out of my comfort zone with ‘Ben Franklin,'” the singer-songwriter says. “It felt only right that the visual accompaniment should include dancing in front of a camera and holding a 10-foot snake close to my face.” As Jordan dances through despair, the hook’s delightful melodrama—”Sucker for the pain huh, honey / but you said you’d die / you wanna leave a stain forever / but you said you would’ve died for me”—is balanced by her effortless, languid vocals.