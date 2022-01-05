Sondre Lerche: Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All

Accompanying the announcement of Sondre Lerche’s forthcoming double album, Avatars of Love (out 1 April), the sensational Norwegian singer-songwriter has released two preview tracks, “Cut” and “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All.” The emotionally engrossing sonic and lyrical environs of the latter immediately swept us away. “‘Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All’ was the last song I wrote before leaving LA right as the pandemic started,” Lerche explains in a statement. “I like the contrast between it and ‘Cut,’ which it follows on the album. ‘Cut’ tries to capture an ephemeral feeling that may not even be real, while ‘Sentimental’ can’t help but fall back into nostalgia.”