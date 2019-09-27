Sudan Archives: Confessions

Sudan Archives (aka Cincinnati-born, LA-based Brittney Parks) returns with a single from her forthcoming album Athenao—out 1 November on Stones Throw Records. Beginning with emotive violin, played by Parks herself, the song’s infectious beat and breezy vocals then appear. The result is simultaneously symphonic, hypnotic, mellow and proudly feminine—and the Nathan R Smith-directed video follows suit. “Confessions, a female flip on classic rap music videos and resilient women surviving in a world that seems to be falling apart,” Parks writes about the song on Instagram.