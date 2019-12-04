Tame Impala: Posthumous Forgiveness

Another single from Tame Impala’s forthcoming album, The Slow Rush (out 14 February), “Posthumous Forgiveness,” proves far more personal than the band’s typical releases. Lead singer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker lucidly details several moments that he longs for with his late father: “Wanna tell you ’bout the time / I was in Abbey Road / Or the time that I had / Mick Jagger on the phone / I thought of you when we spoke / Wanna tell you ’bout the time / Wanna tell you ’bout my life / Wanna play you all my songs,” he sings. The track, which stretches just past six minutes, feels like an act of discovery at first, with the brooding bass line and eclectic drums and synths filling a void. By the end, it all feels lighter as an airy guitar accompanies Parker’s personal, verse-long letter.