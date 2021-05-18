The Creative Independent’s “Sober 21” Free Zine for People Who Struggle with Sobriety

Free to download, the Sober 21 zine from The Creative Independent (Kickstarter’s editorial arm) compiles candid conversations with music industry professionals—from Nile Rodgers to Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Mix Master Mike, Interpol’s Brad Truax, Moby and more—on battling addiction and staying clean. Presenter and frontman Elia Einhorn assembled and edited the compilation as a free resource with practical tips for sober and sober-curious musicians. Download the PDF at The Creative Independent. It will also be published in a physical format soon.

Image courtesy of The Creative Independent