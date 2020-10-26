The Twilite Tone: Do It Properly

The Twilite Tone (aka Anthony Christopher Khan) boasts a long list of collaborators and production clients—including Common, Kanye West, The Gorillaz and Queen Latifah. This month, he released The Clearing as a solo artist. The lead single, “Do It Properly,” begins with a segment of a speech from Dr Khalid Muhammad. “I repurposed the sound byte as a call and response that speaks in past tense, reminding me that I have been brought to a place where I have taken my ‘name, reputation, language, religion, culture, god’ and even ‘mind’ away, so I can come to a new place, space and time,” the artist explains in a statement. Soaring synths and staticky drums transport the listener. Khan dances through the nearly four-minute video, employing “movement as a way to let go not only emotionally but also physically of both traumas and triumphs,” he writes.