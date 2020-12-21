The Voidz: Alien Crime Lord

Initially released on K.U.L.T. 99.1FM Vespucci Beach Station “Low Power Beach Radio,” one of three new radio stations within the Grand Theft Auto universe (and hosted by Julian Casablancas), The Voidz’s latest single “Alien Crime Lord” paints the lead singer’s supremely recognizable voice with robotic glitches and heavy strokes of synth. It’s a wild ride and intended to sound like “Jean Claude Van Damme standing up on a speeding motorcycle while firing perfect bullets through the windshield of an oncoming nemesis, then finishing the job with a controlled flip over the top of the vehicle that ends in a maelstrom of denim and flames,” according to a statement from The Voidz.