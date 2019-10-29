Toro y Moi: drip bounce _ 7_24_18

From Toro y Moi’s lo-fi mixtape Soul Trash (which initially debuted as raw files on Dropbox), “drip bounce _ 7_24_18” fuses bluesy guitar with textural drums and vulnerable vocals. While clearly recognizable as Tor y Moi (aka Chaz Bear), the song feels like the beginning of something—the title perhaps offering insight into future tracks or versions. While the tune and Bear’s vocals are laidback and languid, there’s an undeniable warmth conveyed. Listen to the mixtape’s 11 other tracks on all streaming platforms—in total, they clock in at just over 20 minutes.