From Harlem with Love is pianist, rapper, singer and composer Warner Meadows’ debut album, an introspective project that flows from jazzy piano to soulful trumpets and rap. “paloma’s dream (intro)” is the second track from the LP which captures the artist’s versatility as he switches from laidback yet catchy verses to melodic vocals. Reflecting on society and aspirations, the warm, layered, lively and lush track is an easygoing jam.