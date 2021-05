“Stand For Myself,” a soulful country-influenced track off of British singer Yola’s forthcoming album of the same name, arrives with a neon-accented official music video, partly inspired by Missy Elliott visuals. Yola’s powerful vocals bolster the track’s message. “This song is about a celebration of being awake from the nightmare supremacist paradigm,” she says in a statement, “truly alive, awake and eyes finally wide open and trained on your path to self actualization.”