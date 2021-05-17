Scroll down to see more content

More than a comfortably sized automatic timepiece with an elegant honeycomb dial, the 17.09 MING + Massena LAB Limited Edition wristwatch is a collaboration between two great watch industry minds—photographer and watchmaker Ming Thein and collector and creative consultant William Massena. It also marks the first-ever collaboration for Thein’s Kuala Lumpur-designed, Swiss-made horological collective and plays upon the brand’s successful (and sold out) 17.09 style.

Nuanced finishing and unique design language turn an enchanting concept into a watch worth wearing daily. The hexagon patterning nods to mid-century Rolex honeycombs, but the brushed outer circle counterbalances it. The numerals (and tiny brand logos) appear to float above the dial, thanks to a laser etching process on the underside of the sapphire crystal. These touches underscore the fact that Thein and Massena love watches themselves—and they understand what lends design value.

Inside the 38mm stainless steel case, one finds a 300.M1 movement developed by Manufacturer Schwarz-Etienne from Sellita’s SW330-2 calibre. It includes a model-exclusive independent hour-hand adjustment mechanism that makes setting the time easier.

On 20 May (at 10:30AM EST), the 17.09 MING + Massena LAB Limited Edition wristwatch will go on sale and retail between $2,595 (for the black edition, which is limited to 150 pieces) and $2,795 (for the honey-colored edition, which is limited to 50 pieces). Each comes complete with a matching strap from Jean Rousseau Paris. You can sign up on the brand’s site for a launch notification.

Images courtesy of Massena LAB