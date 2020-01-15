Zenith Channels the Next-Generation Defender in their DEFY 21 Land Rover Edition Wristwatch

Scroll down to see more content

With greater frequency, brands from disparate industries partner on products they hope will represent the values—aesthetic and other—of both. Rarely do they succeed at the level of Zenith’s DEFY 21 Land Rover Edition Wristwatch, a timepiece that’s as visually cohesive as it is technically superior. This isn’t the first time the British automaker linked up with the Swiss luxury watchmaker, but this particular limited edition release pays tribute to the Defender‘s much anticipated return (after a production hiatus in 2016) with their all-new model.

In the midst of its debut at LVMH Watch Week in Dubai, we got hands-on with the 44mm micro-blasted titanium watch. Its matte gray case and closed dial couple for a minimal, monochromatic and crisp design. Subtle but inspired orange enhancements on the hands (and Super-Luminova SLN C3) add an emphasis to legibility. Orange is also used within an elegant, linear power reserve window, a first for a DEFY 21 timepiece.

Inside, the El Primero 9004 automatic movement delivers the brand’s exemplary high-frequency chronograph function—allowing it to accurately measure down to a hundredth of a second. That’s quite the technical capability for a limited edition collaboration. Thanks to the clean, subtle visual design, this attribute feels stealth-like.

“For the next chapter in our partnership with Zenith we wanted a timepiece that captured the essence of the new Land Rover Defender: modern, durable and highly desirable,” Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer says. They succeed and—without overt, overbearing branding but careful nods like on the watch’s oscillating weight—it should appeal to fans of both brands.

A limited edition of 250 pieces, the DEFY 21 Land Rover Edition Wristwatch will retail for $13,400.

Hero image and video courtesy of Zenith