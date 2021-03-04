An Exhibition That Celebrates Failure

Featuring 40 objects on loan from Sweden’s Museum of Failure, Cité du Design’s exhibition, When Design Flops (on view online) celebrates lessons learned during the design process, as well as inventions that are intentionally absurd. From a twin champagne glass to the somewhat frightening Little Miss No-Name doll, many of these creations were artistic endeavors, while others were enormous (and costly) snafus. Some designs were forgotten (DIVX) and others iconic (DeLorean DMC-12), but all will engage viewers—and perhaps even make them feel better about their own failures, too. See more on the French museum’s site.

Image “Twin Champagne glass” © Katerina Kamprani, courtesy of Cité du Design