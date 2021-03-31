From Perriand to Saarinen, The Chairs of Star Trek

For the last few years, a team of devout Star Trek fans—including Buenos Aires-based 3D artist Tadeo D’Oria—have been carefully identifying every chair in its science fiction universe. Much of what they’ve found happens to be off-the-shelf designs from well-known designers including Charles and Ray Eames, Charlotte Perriand and Eero Saarinen. Sometimes these designs were painted and modified; sometimes they were used as is to represent the 22nd century. It’s the furniture of Saarinen (in particular two variations of his iconic Tulip chair, with organic shapes and plastic composition) that defines much of the space-age vision for some Star Trek iterations. But Norwegian designer Peter Opsvik’s branching Stokke Globe Garden certainly wins the award for most abstract. Read more about the chairs and D’Oria’s work, and find lots of photos, at Fast Company.

Image courtesy of Tadeo D’Oria