CRAVE’s New Vibrator Necklace, the Vesper 2

When San Fransisco pleasure object innovators CRAVE—helmed by Ti Chang and Michael Topolovac—launched Vesper, their first vibrator necklace back in 2014, it quickly became a bold proclamation for self-love, wellness and sex-positivity. The necklace and clitoral stimulator empowered people to decouple shame from pleasure and embrace their self wholeheartedly. Merging impressive functionality with a sleek, mysterious aesthetic, Vesper is a masterclass in inspiring design and technical precision which made it an instant hit (and a CH favorite, so much so that we collaborated with CRAVE to design a complementary accessory for it). Now, the women-led product design team has announced Vesper 2, an updated version that maintains the original’s proportions.

Currently fundraising on Kickstarter, the Vesper 2 follows the seductive silhouette of its predecessor with a low-cut pendant, a discreet button to turn on the vibrator, a 40-minute run time and an external USB charging port. The new design features waterproof housing for the button, an advanced vibrational wave pattern and two new finishes—black and rose gold—in addition to the original yellow gold.

The pieces are expected to ship after the campaign ends on 19 December and can be pre-ordered on Kickstarter. The pioneering brand reached their targeted goal within the first nine hours of launching on the platform, with longtime fans and new customers all seeking out the latest update of this chic design.

Images courtesy of CRAVE