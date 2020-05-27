Crayola’s All-New “Colors of the World” Line Broadens Their Skin-Tone Representation

Working with renowned makeup chemist Victor Casale—who has spent three decades striving to formulate diverse foundation colors—iconic crayon-maker Crayola broadens their skin tone range with the all-new Colors of the World line. It includes 24 specially formulated crayons “designed to mirror and represent over 40 global skin tones across the world,” as well as four hair and four eye colors (in the 32-count box). It’s their first attempt at a more representative and realistic gradient. Colors of the World is available for pre-order and will release in July. Read about the history of the brand’s “flesh” color and their push for diversity at Fast Company.

Via fastcompany.com Posted on