“Fountain of Hygiene” Challenges Creatives to Rethink Hand Sanitizer

London-based studio Bompas & Parr has teamed up with the Design Museum to launch a competition called Fountain of Hygiene for which creatives are to rethink and redesign hand sanitizer packaging. The winning creations will be displayed in a future exhibition (both in real life and online) and then auctioned off, with proceeds donated to The British Red Cross. Design Museum director Tim Marlow says, “Design has an important role in helping to solve many of the challenges that we face in daily life” with the overall goal for the project to encourage “new behavioral norms which benefit the ongoing health of global society.” The competition closes 29 March, and entrants are encouraged to design for sanitizer pumps, but also “sprays, wipes, dispense units or even gestures and rituals.” Read more at It’s Nice That.

Via itsnicethat.com Posted on