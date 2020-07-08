Gift Guide: Home Decor From Black-Owned Brands

While we’re all spending much more time at home, some of our focus has shifted toward making these places as comfortable and comforting as possible. Whether you’re aiming to create a cozy nest, a tranquil escape or a bright and energetic space, an entire overhaul isn’t practical for most people, but a few items here and there can help to transform your abode. The following products are capable of adding a little flourish, color and delight to various corners of your home—a place where one should feel safe, content and at peace.

Tapestry Pillow 11

Founded three years ago by Byron and Dexter Peart, GOODEE World (a certified B Corp) works to sell appealing, practical and beautifully made products that make a positive social impact. Mostly offering homewares (as well as a few accessories and grooming products), GOODEE stocks items from many brands and makers—and our pick is the Tapestry Pillow 11 ($100) from VISO. This hand-finished pillow is inspired by American craftsmanship though it features a contemporary design with rich jewel tones. There are plenty of other patterns and colors available, too.

Vintage MOVE Poster

Physically located in NYC‘s Bed-Stuy, but also with an online store, BLK MKT Vintage (founded in 2014 by Kiyanna Stewart and Jannah Handy) is a treasure trove of collectibles and ephemera that celebrate and trace Black history. Most of their pieces are rare or one-off—from retro trading cards to magazines and beyond. Some of our favorite products are the posters, like this rare MOVE Organization Poster ($350) from 1985. Each item also includes plenty of information and oftentimes further reading too.

Kaya 2-Piece Bowl Planter

The sibling to the Kaya 3-Piece Bowl Planter, this two-piece iteration ($58), designed by Justina Blakeney for her company Jungalow, proves itself to be just as charming. Available in four colors and measuring seven inches tall, this ceramic piece provides space for drainage and can be mixed and matched with other versions. These planters offer a beautiful and sophisticated home for your plants. Additionally, Blakeney’s LA-based brand routinely donates to non-profit organizations, including the ACLU, The Rainforest Alliance, The Downtown Women’s Center and more.

Astou Large Storage Basket

Expedition Subsahara was founded by Senegal-born, St Louis-based Sofi Seck, who wants to “translate handmade goods into girls’ education” by selling gorgeous, authentic home decor and accessories made by African artisans—herself included. We find their woven goods (many made using a traditional Senegalese coil-weave technique) to be the most appealing products online, and they vary vastly. Our favorites are the large lidded baskets—which can be used as large planters, for storing linens, or even as the type of laundry hamper ($125) one would be delighted to have on display.

Sunrise Print

LA-based artist and designer Kenesha Sneed creates sublime works across all kinds of mediums—from ceramics to prints, throw blankets and beyond. With organic lines, soothing earthy tones and peaceful scenes, Sneed’s prints (which she sells via her studio, Tactile Matter) promise to perk up any room in your home. Our favorite available at the moment is “Sunrise” (from $45) which is available in various sizes, framed or unframed.

Linen Sheet Set

Linen sheets promise to be cozy in the cold and breathable in the heat. These 100% linen sheets ($299) from Linoto (a company founded in 2007 by fashion industry veteran and textile expert Jason Evege) are handcrafted in New York’s Westchester County. They’re also available in an incredible 13 sizes (for different bed dimensions across the world), 25 colorways, and various pillow and sheet styles.

Cork Hanging Planter

Made by Jenny Espirito Santo, this Atlas cork hanging planter ($59) proves to be an effective, minimal and appealing take on busy macramé versions. Produced in London from natural cork that’s ethically sourced from Portugal, these planters are just some of the products Santo crafts from the humble but lovely material.

Mint Cake Stand

Stephanie Summerson Hall’s cheerful colored glass items are inspired by her grandmother—who was a master antiquer. Perhaps the most appropriate vessel for this type of whimsical, hand-blown glass is the cake stand, which Estelle Colored Glass offers in seven hues. Standing just over seven inches tall, these cake stands combine artistry with kitsch, and our favorite might be the mint-colored iteration ($225)—perfect for serving afternoon tea on a summer day.

