Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Plant Parenthood

Scroll down to see more content

There’s nothing quite like a home garden—whether it’s on a vast estate with acres of redwoods, a courtyard with a blossoming jacaranda or in a tiny NYC apartment with a few monsteras. If you’re shopping for a green thumb who is creating, maintaining and enjoying their own personal jungle, our Plant Parenthood gift guide contains all kinds of ideas. From vases to propagation sets, seeds, tools, books and more—everything here is plant-related and selected for those who enjoy being surrounded by lush, living and breathing plants. For all other types of presents this season, take a look through the complete BUY section, which is updated daily.

Take a look at our other 2021 Gift Guides, so far:

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: $25 and Under

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Bookworms

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Party Favors

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Nesting

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Kids + Pets

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Plant Medicine

Hero image courtesy of The Sill