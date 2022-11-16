Holiday Gift Guides 2022: Green Thumb

Scroll down to see more content

There’s nothing quite like a home garden—whether it’s on a vast estate with acres of redwoods, a courtyard with a blossoming jacaranda or in a tiny NYC apartment with a few fledgling monsteras. If you’re shopping for a green thumb who is starting, maintaining or enjoying their own personal jungle, gifting something garden-related can encourage creativity and hope and there are plenty of options in our Green Thumb gift guide. From vases to pots, seeds, books and more—everything within is plant-related and selected for those who enjoy being surrounded by lush, living and breathing plants. For all other kinds of presents throughout the holiday season and beyond, take a look through the complete BUY section, which is updated daily.

Hero image courtesy of The Sill