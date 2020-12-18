Holiday Gift Guides 2020: Winter Garden

Scroll down to see more content

Even (or especially) in the chilling depths of winter, plants offer a reminder of growth and life, nature and harmony. In turn, gifting something garden-related can act as inspiration. Whether you’re buying for somebody with acres of backyard or a tiny apartment jungle, cacti-killers or perfect plant parents, there are lots of practical and aesthetically pleasing options in our Winter Garden gift guide. From vases to pots, watering cans, indoor growing stations, books and more—everything here is plant-related and selected for those who will benefit from being surrounded by lush, living and breathing plants.

